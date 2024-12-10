Deep Dive Into Legend Biotech Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Legend Biotech LEGN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Legend Biotech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.97% from the previous average price target of $78.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Legend Biotech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $83.00 $83.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Qize Ding Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $86.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Legend Biotech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Legend Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Legend Biotech analyst ratings.

Get to Know Legend Biotech Better

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Financial Insights: Legend Biotech

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Legend Biotech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 66.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -78.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.