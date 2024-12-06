Where QuinStreet Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of QuinStreet QNST during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.7% from the previous average price target of $23.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of QuinStreet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Hold $25.00 $20.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 James Goss Barrington Research Raises Outperform $29.00 $22.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $24.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of QuinStreet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know QuinStreet Better

QuinStreet Inc focuses on marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. It delivers measurable and cost-effective marketing results to its clients, in the form of qualified inquiries such as clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers. It generates revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its products and services are Customer Acquisition, QuinStreet Rating Platform (QRP), and CloudControlMedia.

Financial Insights: QuinStreet

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining QuinStreet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 125.32% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: QuinStreet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuinStreet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): QuinStreet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: QuinStreet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

