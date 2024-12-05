Key Takeaways From Dover Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Dover DOV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $210.38, along with a high estimate of $227.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 6.43% from the previous average price target of $197.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dover. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $190.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Neutral $217.00 - Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $227.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $212.00 $210.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $215.00 $210.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $186.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dover's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dover analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Dover

Dover Corp is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Key Indicators: Dover's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dover's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.