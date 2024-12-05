4 Analysts Have This To Say About Maravai LifeSciences

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Maravai LifeSciences MRVI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.31, with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $4.25. Highlighting a 20.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Maravai LifeSciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.25 $7.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $17.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $9.00 $10.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Maravai LifeSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Maravai LifeSciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company. It provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases. Its reportable segments are Nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing. It generates a majority of its revenue from Nucleic Acid Production and focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, and therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.

Maravai LifeSciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Maravai LifeSciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Maravai LifeSciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -151.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maravai LifeSciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -25.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maravai LifeSciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, Maravai LifeSciences faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

