Assessing DoubleVerify Hldgs: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 20 analysts have published ratings on DoubleVerify Hldgs DV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 1 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DoubleVerify Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 17.13% decrease from the previous average price target of $28.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of DoubleVerify Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $24.00 - Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $25.00 $33.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $27.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $14.00 - Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $28.00 $38.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $30.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $27.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Outperform $19.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $33.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DoubleVerify Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into DoubleVerify Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoubleVerify Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About DoubleVerify Hldgs

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

DoubleVerify Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, DoubleVerify Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.