Expert Ratings For AT&T

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on AT&T T in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.7, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 6.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of AT&T by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $22.00 $22.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $21.00 $19.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AT&T's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AT&T's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AT&T Better

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Understanding the Numbers: AT&T's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AT&T faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.43.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

