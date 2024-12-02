The Latest Analyst Ratings For Progyny

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Progyny PGNY in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Progyny, presenting an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 22.22% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Progyny among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00 Sarah James Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $30.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $17.00 $18.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $18.00 $24.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $33.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $31.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $25.00 $37.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Progyny. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Progyny's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Progyny's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progyny analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Progyny

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Breaking Down Progyny's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Progyny's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

