Demystifying Marqeta: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Marqeta MQ, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.94, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 27.14% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.78.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Marqeta by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $4.00 $4.50 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $4.50 $5.50 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Outperform $5.00 $7.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $6.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $7.00 $9.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marqeta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marqeta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Marqeta's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Marqeta's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marqeta analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Marqeta

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card-issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. The company's open APIs are designed to allow third parties like DoorDash, Klarna, and Block to rapidly develop and deploy innovative card-based products and payment services without the need to develop the underlying technology. The company generates revenue primarily through processing and ATM fees for cards issued on its platform.

Breaking Down Marqeta's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marqeta showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.52% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marqeta's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -22.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marqeta's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marqeta's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Marqeta adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.