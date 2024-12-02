Expert Ratings For Citigroup

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Citigroup C, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $84.18, along with a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.7% from the previous average price target of $79.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Citigroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $78.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $107.00 $91.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $63.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $64.00 $63.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $91.00 $92.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $82.00 $86.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $92.00 $87.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $79.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $71.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citigroup. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Citigroup's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Citigroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Citigroup Better

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

