Expert Outlook: Autodesk Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Autodesk ADSK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $331.21, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average has increased by 7.29% from the previous average price target of $308.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Autodesk's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Taylor McGinnis UBS Announces Buy $350.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $361.00 $358.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Hold $290.00 - Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $311.00 $257.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $308.00 $287.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $325.00 $295.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $358.00 $325.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $340.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $375.00 $320.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $325.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $360.00 - Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $330.00 $305.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $340.00 $320.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $355.00 $310.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $320.00 $320.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Announces Neutral $260.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Autodesk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Autodesk's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Autodesk analyst ratings.

Discovering Autodesk: A Closer Look

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Autodesk: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Autodesk showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.32% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

