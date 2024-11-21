Expert Outlook: Piedmont Lithium Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Ratings for Piedmont Lithium PLL were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Piedmont Lithium, revealing an average target of $12.97, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $7.80. Highlighting a 28.42% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Piedmont Lithium among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Yun Macquarie Announces Neutral $13.50 - Joe Reagor Roth MKM Lowers Buy $31.00 $40.00 Greg Jones BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $9.00 $8.50 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $8.00 $9.00 Hayden Bairstow Macquarie Announces Underperform $7.80 - Greg Jones BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.50 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Piedmont Lithium. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Piedmont Lithium compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Piedmont Lithium's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Piedmont Lithium's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Piedmont Lithium's Background

Piedmont Lithium Inc, is a U.S. based, development-stage, multi-asset, integrated lithium business in support of a clean energy economy and U.S. and world-wide energy security. Its portfolio of wholly-owned projects includes Carolina Lithium, a proposed fully integrated spodumene ore-to-lithium hydroxide project in Gaston County, North Carolina, and Tennessee Lithium, a proposed merchant lithium hydroxide manufacturing plant in McMinn County, Tennessee.

Piedmont Lithium's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Piedmont Lithium's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Piedmont Lithium's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -60.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Piedmont Lithium's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Piedmont Lithium's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Piedmont Lithium adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

