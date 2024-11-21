Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For UMB Financial

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated UMB Financial UMBF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $131.5, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.89% increase from the previous average price target of $112.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UMB Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Wilczynski Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $156.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $107.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $123.00 $118.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Buy $127.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UMB Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UMB Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UMB Financial analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centers mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.

UMB Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: UMB Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, UMB Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.