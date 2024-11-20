What Analysts Are Saying About ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 3 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.18, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. Experiencing a 1.26% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $17.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ZIM Integrated Shipping is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $25.00 $25.00 Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $13.90 $12.30 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $25.00 $25.00 Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Announces Underweight $10.50 - Muneeba Kayani B of A Securities Raises Underperform $13.70 $12.20 Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZIM Integrated Shipping. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZIM Integrated Shipping. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ZIM Integrated Shipping's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZIM Integrated Shipping analyst ratings.

Get to Know ZIM Integrated Shipping Better

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Breaking Down ZIM Integrated Shipping's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ZIM Integrated Shipping's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ZIM Integrated Shipping's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.