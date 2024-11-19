In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For CoStar Gr

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on CoStar Gr CSGP in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $93.33, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 4.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $97.67.

The standing of CoStar Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $90.00 $97.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $78.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $83.00 $96.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $99.00 $108.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $107.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $96.00 $96.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CoStar Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CoStar Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CoStar Gr

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CoStar Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.87% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

