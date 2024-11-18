Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts PK underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.8, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.50. This current average represents a 9.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Park Hotels & Resorts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $16.50 $17.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.50 $17.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Park Hotels & Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Park Hotels & Resorts's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Park Hotels & Resorts Better

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 23,068 rooms across 38 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Park Hotels & Resorts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

