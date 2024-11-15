Breaking Down United Airlines Holdings: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on United Airlines Holdings UAL in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $93.27, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 30.81% from the previous average price target of $71.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Airlines Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $119.00 - Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $75.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $75.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $85.00 $68.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $85.00 $70.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $70.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $80.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $66.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $60.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of United Airlines Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into United Airlines Holdings's Background

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Key Indicators: United Airlines Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

