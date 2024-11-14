Alaska Air Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Alaska Air Gr ALK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alaska Air Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $51.29, the current average has increased by 7.45%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Alaska Air Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $55.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Buy $56.00 - Brandon Oglenski Barclays Announces Overweight $55.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alaska Air Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alaska Air Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alaska Air Gr: A Closer Look

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

A Deep Dive into Alaska Air Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

