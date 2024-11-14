A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Duolingo Through 15 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Duolingo DUOL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $314.73, a high estimate of $408.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.49% from the previous average price target of $261.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Duolingo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $408.00 $355.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $350.00 $250.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Overweight $360.00 $303.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $295.00 $183.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $370.00 $310.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $351.00 $271.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $250.00 $198.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $355.00 $225.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Overweight $303.00 $255.00 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Raises Buy $298.00 $292.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $310.00 $245.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $271.00 $271.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Duolingo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Duolingo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Duolingo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Duolingo's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Duolingo analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Key Indicators: Duolingo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Duolingo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Duolingo's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duolingo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.