Assessing Gaming and Leisure Props: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.17, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average has increased by 3.85% from the previous average price target of $51.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gaming and Leisure Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $51.00 $52.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $51.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $57.00 - RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $53.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gaming and Leisure Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Gaming and Leisure Props's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gaming and Leisure Props analyst ratings.

About Gaming and Leisure Props

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

A Deep Dive into Gaming and Leisure Props's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gaming and Leisure Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.17% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.