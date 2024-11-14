Burlington Stores Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ratings for Burlington Stores BURL were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 8 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $308.53, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Marking an increase of 9.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $282.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Burlington Stores by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $270.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $313.00 $276.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $327.00 $274.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $278.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $288.00 $279.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $315.00 $300.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $315.00 $275.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $345.00 $270.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $284.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $270.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $300.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $300.00 - Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $274.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Burlington Stores's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Burlington Stores analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Burlington Stores

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.5, Burlington Stores faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.