Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Comms ZM has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.55, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has increased by 3.48% from the previous average price target of $75.91.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Zoom Video Comms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $68.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $85.00 $83.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $71.00 Phil Winslow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $60.00 $55.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $77.00 $84.00 Nikolay Beliov B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zoom Video Comms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Video Comms compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Video Comms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zoom Video Comms's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Zoom Video Comms Better

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Financial Insights: Zoom Video Comms

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zoom Video Comms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.09% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zoom Video Comms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoom Video Comms's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zoom Video Comms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

