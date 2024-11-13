Expert Outlook: Carrier Global Through The Eyes Of 18 Analysts

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carrier Global CARR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $82.72, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.75, the current average has increased by 9.2%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Carrier Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Buy $94.00 - Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $90.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $87.00 $91.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $86.00 $88.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $78.00 $65.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $75.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $48.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $73.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $81.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $74.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $80.00 $72.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $75.00 - Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $66.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $79.00 $72.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $74.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Carrier Global's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Carrier Global's Background

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Financial Milestones: Carrier Global's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

