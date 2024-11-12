A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amicus Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.8% increase from the previous average price target of $16.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Amicus Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $19.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Announces Buy $18.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amicus Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amicus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amicus Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Amicus Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Amicus Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amicus Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amicus Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

