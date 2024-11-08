The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On AAON

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of AAON AAON during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AAON and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $132.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $111.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.67% from the previous average price target of $115.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of AAON among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $150.00 $102.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $138.00 $130.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $114.00 Julio Romero Sidoti & Co. Announces Neutral $111.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AAON. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AAON compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AAON's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AAON's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering AAON: A Closer Look

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. AAON's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets, primarily in North America.

A Deep Dive into AAON's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AAON's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AAON's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

