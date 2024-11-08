Breaking Down Funko: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Funko FNKO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.38, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. Marking an increase of 13.87%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Funko is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Hold $10.50 $9.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Funko. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Funko compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Funko compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Funko's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Funko

Funko Inc is an us-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun, and different products that enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through the movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company's current products are principally figures, fashion accessories, apparel, plush products, accessories, homewares, and NFTs. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the core collectibles products.

Understanding the Numbers: Funko's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Funko's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Funko's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Funko's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Funko's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Funko's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.