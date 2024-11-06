Key Takeaways From Vipshop Holdings Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Vipshop Holdings VIPS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.60, the current average has increased by 0.96%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Vipshop Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Announces Overweight $19.00 - Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Leo You CLSA Lowers Hold $12.00 $15.80 Eddy Wang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vipshop Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vipshop Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vipshop Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vipshop Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Vipshop Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vipshop Holdings Better

Vipshop is a Leading Chinese online discount retailer offering branded products at attractive discounts ranging from 10%-90% off their original price through daily flash sales. It operates warehousing, retailing, product procurements, software development, and information technology support in-house while outsourcing to third-party logistics providers for distribution and shipments. Branded products on Vipshop's platform are sourced mostly through a consignment model with over 29,000 global partners as of Dec. 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, Eric Ya Shen, chairman and CEO, has 63.1% voting rights and a 30.9% stake while Arthur Xiaobo Hong, vice chairman and COO, has a 17.6% stake. Leading Chinese social media firm and strategic shareholder Tencent also holds an 11.8% interest.

Key Indicators: Vipshop Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vipshop Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vipshop Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vipshop Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vipshop Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

