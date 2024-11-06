Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Cummins

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cummins CMI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cummins, presenting an average target of $350.4, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $294.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.57% increase from the previous average price target of $319.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Cummins among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $372.00 $330.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Underweight $340.00 $285.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $375.00 $345.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $371.00 $349.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $294.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cummins compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Cummins's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cummins analyst ratings.

Delving into Cummins's Background

Cummins is the top manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway machinery, and railroad locomotives, in addition to standby and prime power generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers, who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and increasing government regulation of carbon emissions, Cummins has maintained its leadership position in the industry.

Cummins: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cummins's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cummins's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cummins's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cummins's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

