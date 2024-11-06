Critical Insights From National Storage Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on National Storage NSA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.94, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.55% increase from the previous average price target of $40.11.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive National Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $42.00 $39.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $42.00 $40.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $41.00 $40.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.50 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $40.00 $38.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of National Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of National Storage's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know National Storage Better

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, Northwest and Move It brands.

A Deep Dive into National Storage's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Storage's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: National Storage's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, National Storage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

