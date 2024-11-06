What Analysts Are Saying About Gartner Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Gartner IT in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gartner and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $503.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $590.00 and a low estimate of $435.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.32% from the previous average price target of $496.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Gartner by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $590.00 $565.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $460.00 $435.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $528.00 $490.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $435.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Gartner's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gartner analyst ratings.

Discovering Gartner: A Closer Look

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The Company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Breaking Down Gartner's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gartner showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 33.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

