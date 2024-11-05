Key Takeaways From Bright Horizons Family Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bright Horizons Family BFAM in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family, revealing an average target of $136.25, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 14.5% from the previous average price target of $119.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bright Horizons Family. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Neutral $140.00 $131.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $145.00 $128.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $100.00 $92.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bright Horizons Family. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bright Horizons Family compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bright Horizons Family's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bright Horizons Family's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bright Horizons Family Better

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.

Bright Horizons Family: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bright Horizons Family's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bright Horizons Family's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bright Horizons Family's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bright Horizons Family's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

