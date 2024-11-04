Expert Outlook: Visa Through The Eyes Of 23 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 23 analysts provided ratings for Visa V, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 15 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 9 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Visa and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $323.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $347.00 and a low estimate of $292.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $309.45, the current average has increased by 4.38%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Visa. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $347.00 $319.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $292.00 $279.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $335.00 $300.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $325.00 $318.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $326.00 $319.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $330.00 $320.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $322.00 $311.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $321.00 $318.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $320.00 $310.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $339.00 $326.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $326.00 $322.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $340.00 $300.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $340.00 $330.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $322.00 $319.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $330.00 $320.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $318.00 $289.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $322.00 $322.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $308.00 $279.00 Matthew O'Neill Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $317.00 $317.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $319.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $320.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visa. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Visa's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Visa's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Visa's Background

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Financial Insights: Visa

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Visa's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 55.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

