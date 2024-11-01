Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For Malibu Boats

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Malibu Boats MBUU, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $40.67, the current average has increased by 13.11%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Malibu Boats by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Albanese Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $42.00 $32.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $50.00 $38.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Malibu Boats compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Malibu Boats compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Malibu Boats's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Malibu Boats's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Malibu Boats: A Closer Look

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the us in the 24- to 29-foot segment, in 2017 and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats, in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, including bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Malibu Boats: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Malibu Boats's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Malibu Boats's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -12.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

