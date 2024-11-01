Where Eastman Chemical Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Eastman Chemical EMN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Eastman Chemical, presenting an average target of $114.25, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.28% increase from the previous average price target of $106.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eastman Chemical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $113.00 $107.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $119.00 $114.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $105.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $107.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eastman Chemical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Eastman Chemical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eastman Chemical analyst ratings.

About Eastman Chemical

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Eastman Chemical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Eastman Chemical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.68% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

