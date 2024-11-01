Analyst Ratings For CMS Energy

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of CMS Energy CMS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CMS Energy, revealing an average target of $72.15, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $67.77, the current average has increased by 6.46%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of CMS Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $77.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $70.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $65.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $72.00 $76.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $65.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $69.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $73.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $63.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $73.00 $68.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $75.00 $66.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CMS Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CMS Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CMS Energy analyst ratings.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CMS Energy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, CMS Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.