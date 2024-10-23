Deep Dive Into Quanta Services Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Quanta Services PWR in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $316.82, a high estimate of $367.00, and a low estimate of $256.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.75% increase from the previous average price target of $291.33.

A clear picture of Quanta Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $367.00 $313.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $335.00 $280.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $342.00 $283.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $358.00 $319.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Announces Neutral $297.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $348.00 $302.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $256.00 - Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $280.00 $270.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $319.00 $305.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $280.00 $264.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $303.00 $286.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Quanta Services's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Quanta Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: electric power, renewables infrastructure, and underground utility and infrastructure.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

