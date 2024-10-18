Navigating 8 Analyst Ratings For Webster Finl

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Webster Finl WBS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Webster Finl, revealing an average target of $57.62, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.29% from the previous average price target of $55.25.

The standing of Webster Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $62.00 $57.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $50.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $58.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $54.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $51.00 $54.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Webster Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Webster Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Webster Finl

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Webster Finl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Webster Finl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Webster Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Webster Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Webster Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

