A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies ACI has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albertsons Companies, revealing an average target of $23.79, a high estimate of $27.25, and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 4.65% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Albertsons Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $21.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $19.00 - Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Albertsons Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albertsons Companies analyst ratings.

Delving into Albertsons Companies's Background

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket operator in the United States with over 2,200 stores across a variety of banners. About 80% of the firm's sales stem from non-perishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers and pharmacies at about 20% and 75% of its store locations, respectively. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of outstanding shares.

A Deep Dive into Albertsons Companies's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.