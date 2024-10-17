In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Redwood Trust

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Redwood Trust RWT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Redwood Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $9.50 and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.46, the current average has increased by 9.25%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Redwood Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $8.00 $7.50 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $9.00 $8.50 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $8.50 $7.50 Stephen Laws Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $9.50 $8.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $7.50 $6.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Raises Buy $7.55 $7.25 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.50

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Redwood Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Redwood Trust: A Closer Look

Redwood Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on different areas of housing credit. The company operates in three segments: the Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale to whole loan buyers, securitization through SEMT (Sequoia) private-label securitization program, or transfer into its investment portfolio, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment consists of a platform that originates and acquires business purpose lending loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfers into its investment portfolio, and Investment Portfolio segment consists of organic investments sourced through residential and business-purpose mortgage banking operations.

Breaking Down Redwood Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Redwood Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 52.16% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Redwood Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Redwood Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Redwood Trust's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

