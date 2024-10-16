Evaluating Life Time Group Hldgs: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Life Time Group Hldgs LTH has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.06, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 22.64% increase from the previous average price target of $21.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Life Time Group Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $21.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $20.00 Michael Hirsh Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $28.50 $27.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $22.00 $15.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $27.00 $23.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Life Time Group Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Life Time Group Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Life Time Group Hldgs's Background

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand offering health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Key Indicators: Life Time Group Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Life Time Group Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Life Time Group Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life Time Group Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Life Time Group Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

