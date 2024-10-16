A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For Matador Resources

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Matador Resources MTDR in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Matador Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $89.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has decreased by 2.82% from the previous average price target of $80.13.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Matador Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $72.00 $76.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $89.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $86.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $76.00 $74.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $85.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $86.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Matador Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Matador Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Matador Resources: A Closer Look

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Breaking Down Matador Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Matador Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

