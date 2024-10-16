Critical Insights From Kimbell Royalty Partners Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kimbell Royalty Partners, presenting an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 1.15% from the previous average price target of $21.75.

A clear picture of Kimbell Royalty Partners's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $23.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kimbell Royalty Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kimbell Royalty Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kimbell Royalty Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. The company's basins and producing regions include areas of interest in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville, Appalachian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken/Williston Basin, and DJ Basin/Rockies/Niobrara. Its revenues are derived from royalty payments received from operators based on the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL production, as well as the sale of NGLs that are extracted from natural gas during processing.

Kimbell Royalty Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kimbell Royalty Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kimbell Royalty Partners's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimbell Royalty Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimbell Royalty Partners's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Kimbell Royalty Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

