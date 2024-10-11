Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care EPC underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Edgewell Personal Care, presenting an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. A decline of 3.07% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Edgewell Personal Care by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $40.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $41.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Edgewell Personal Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Edgewell Personal Care compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Edgewell Personal Care's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Edgewell Personal Care's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Edgewell Personal Care's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Edgewell Personal Care's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Edgewell Personal Care's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edgewell Personal Care's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edgewell Personal Care's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

