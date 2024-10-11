What Analysts Are Saying About Intl Flavors & Fragrances Stock

Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $109.78, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average has increased by 6.01% from the previous average price target of $103.56.

A clear picture of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $99.00 $93.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $117.00 $116.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $102.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $109.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $103.00 $107.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $102.00 $100.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $107.00 $100.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Intl Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Breaking Down Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

