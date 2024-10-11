Unveiling 6 Analyst Insights On Nurix Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Nurix Therapeutics NRIX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.17, along with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 28.82% from the previous average price target of $25.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Nurix Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Song Jefferies Announces Buy $41.00 - Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Announces Buy $36.00 - Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Nurix Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Nurix Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nurix Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -60.58% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -368.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -16.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

