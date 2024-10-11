In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Zoetis

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Zoetis ZTS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $213.57, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Marking an increase of 5.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $203.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zoetis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $225.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Announces Buy $220.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zoetis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zoetis's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zoetis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zoetis

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Zoetis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoetis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.