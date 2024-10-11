In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For ASML Holding

Analysts' ratings for ASML Holding ASML over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $1127.25, along with a high estimate of $1207.00 and a low estimate of $1000.00. This current average represents a 7.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $1214.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of ASML Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $1100.00 $1300.00 Sandeep Deshpande JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1207.00 $1202.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1000.00 $1185.00 Sandeep Deshpande JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1202.00 $1172.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ASML Holding compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ASML Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

ASML Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: ASML Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ASML Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ASML Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ASML Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

