Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Gartner Stock

Ratings for Gartner IT were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $533.0, a high estimate of $580.00, and a low estimate of $435.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.94% from the previous average price target of $498.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Gartner's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $528.00 $490.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $435.00 - Gary Bisbee B of A Securities Raises Buy $580.00 $525.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $580.00 $510.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $510.00 $450.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $565.00 $517.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Gartner's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Gartner

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The Company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Breaking Down Gartner's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gartner displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

