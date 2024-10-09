Expert Ratings For Palomar Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Palomar Hldgs PLMR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $108.4, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.49% from the previous average price target of $99.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Palomar Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Andersen Jefferies Raises Buy $113.00 $110.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $113.00 $96.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $100.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $99.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $99.00 $90.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. The company's core focus is on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and others.

Palomar Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palomar Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 45.27% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Palomar Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palomar Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palomar Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

