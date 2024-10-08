Evaluating Radian Group: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Radian Group RDN were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 9.7% from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Radian Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $32.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $39.00 $36.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $37.00 $32.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Radian Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Radian Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Radian Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Radian Group's Background

Radian Group Inc provides mortgage insurance and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. Radian's mortgage insurance provides coverage to lending institutions throughout the United States. Its services include analytics and consulting for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities and other asset-backed securities. Insurance premiums account for more than three fourths of the company's revenue. Services revenue and investment income are the other principal sources of revenue. It operates in two segments: Mortgage and homegenius. The Mortgage segment earns the majority of revenue.

Breaking Down Radian Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Radian Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Radian Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 47.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Radian Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Radian Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Radian Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

