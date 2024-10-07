6 Analysts Have This To Say About Applied Industrial Techs

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Applied Industrial Techs AIT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Applied Industrial Techs, presenting an average target of $226.17, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $211.25, the current average has increased by 7.06%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Applied Industrial Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Neutral $232.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $215.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $205.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Applied Industrial Techs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Applied Industrial Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Applied Industrial Techs

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Applied Industrial Techs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

